LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A vote of no confidence in Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña cleared a city council subcommittee vote Tuesday night, with the majority voting to recommend the full council approve it.

Hours early, DePeña was back in court, pleading not guilty to 15 charges, including wire tapping and witness intimidation.

State prosecutors said the mayor had a “security system” installed for his office in 2023, which recorded audio unbeknownst to the people talking outside his office.

That system was separate from the City Hall surveillance cameras that don’t record sound.

The charges stem from a conversation between two city employees in March.

DePeña also faces federal charges. He was arrested by FBI agents in August for pandemic loan fraud and money laundering.

By Tuesday night, one of the city councilors proposed the option of a recall vote.

The vote of no confidence will now go back to the full city council for a final round of discussion

DePeña is due back in court in December.

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