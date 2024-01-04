SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones will gather Thursday to remember a Seekonk family killed in a car crash in Somerset on Christmas night.

Husband and wife Donna and Floriano Arruda and their grandson Jacoby died last week after investigators say they were hit by a wrong-way drunk driver.

The driver, Adam Gauthier, 41, of New York City, faces multiple charges from the accident.

A wake for the family will be held Thursday. Their funeral is scheduled for Friday in Somerset.

