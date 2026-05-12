PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Services begin Tuesday for fallen Massachusetts State Police trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Lynnfield last week.

Trainor was responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield early Wednesday morning, when investigators said he had just wrapped up his regular shift when responding to the radio call.

Gerogetown High School students hung blue ribbons to honor Trainor close to where he lived with his fiance, saying they want to show everyone that they care.

“We thought it would be nice to put ribbon around the town to show everything that has gone on and pay our respects,” said student Natalie Claire.

“I just hope they see the love that we’re giving, especially with the community and his loss,” Ava Labastie said. “Like, obviously, it is very tragic.”

Trainor had worked as a trooper for three years.

Before that, he began his career working as a correction officer at the Essex County jail in Middleton.

His wake will he held Tuesday at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home in Peabody.

The funeral is tomorrow at the Saint James in Salem.

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