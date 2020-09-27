Walk to End Alzheimer’s carries on despite coronavirus

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - While the coronavirus pandemic reduced its scale, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s continued on this year in the hopes of one day eradicating the disease.

The fundraiser, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, usually hosts thousands of people and Boston’s walk was the fifth largest in the country last year, raising $1.2 million. Instead of holding one big walk, groups held smaller, social distanced walks across the Commonwealth.

Nicole O’Callaghan and her family and friends laced up their sneakers to walk in Malden for Nicole’s husband Paul, who died earlier this year.

“It’s the five month anniversary that he’s been gone today, so that makes it really difficult, but the amazing thing is how may people have come out,” O’Callaghan said.

“We are trying so hard to educate and advocate for the association. and the more we talk about it, as hard as it is for us. we want to help somebody not go through what we’re going through right now,” O’Callaghan said.

Massachusetts New Hampshire Alzheimer’s Association CEO Jim Wessler said the organization is still trying to reach the $1 million mark for donations and is extending its fundraising window. For more information, visit here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)