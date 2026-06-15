WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Walpole community lined the streets Monday morning as the procession for Walpole Police Department Community Service Dog Rebel, who died last week, moved through town.

Law enforcement from across the county took part in the procession which traveled from Tufts Veterinary Hospital, past the Walpole police station, and ended at Rebel’s final resting place in Middleboro. The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office said residents of all ages lined the route, many with their own pets beside them, to honor Rebel’s eight years of service to the town.

Rebel passed away on June 9 after a “tragic accident at the police station,” the Walpole Police Department announced last Wednesday. She was one of the first Community Resource Dogs in the state.

In a statement, Walpole police wrote in part, “Rebel served the community for over 8 years alongside her handler, School Resource Officer Tom Hart. Her warm personality brought happiness to so many from kindergarten age kids to high school students and many others who had the pleasure of interacting with her at the countless events she attended during her life.

She meant the world to us and the people of Walpole but she was the whole world to SRO Hart and his family. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts as they navigate through this incredibly difficult time.”

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