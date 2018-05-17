Walpole police looking for break-in suspect

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in an attempted break-in.
The department posted a surveillance image of a suspect on Twitter Thursday. The break-in attempt was reported on Wall Street Wednesday night.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may have information about the attempted break-in is urged to call Walpole police at 508-668-1212.
