Walpole police looking for break-in suspect

A suspect in an attempted break-in on Wall Street in Walpole. Courtesy Walpole Police Department.

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in an attempted break-in.

The department posted a surveillance image of a suspect on Twitter Thursday. The break-in attempt was reported on Wall Street Wednesday night.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may have information about the attempted break-in is urged to call Walpole police at 508-668-1212.

We are looking to identify this individual in regards to an attempted B&E which occurred on Wall St last night. Anyone with information about this individual's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact WPD at 508-668-1212 pic.twitter.com/ssHTOhnT9f — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) May 17, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)