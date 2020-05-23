Walsh: 10,000 care kits to be distributed throughout Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Beginning this week, city officials will be distributing 10,000 care kits to Boston residents.

Half of the total 20,000 kits expected to be distributed, containing masks, anti-bacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, and gloves, will be given out this week to community organizations, meal sites, and testing sites in the city, Mayor Martin Walsh’s office announced Saturday.

The kits will also contain soap and information on COVID-19 facts and resources from the city.

Walsh’s office said providing access to basic necessities and keeping residents most vulnerable to coronavirus informed is a top priority.

“We’re proud to make available these community care kits in areas that need them the most – places that our Health Inequities Task Force has identified as having the greatest need right now,” Walsh said in a statement. “By making these resources and information available, it’s our hope that we are further informing people on how they can protect themselves, their families and their communities, and letting them know that the City of Boston is here to help them.”

As of Friday, more than 12,000 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the city.

More than 5,800 people have recovered and 603 have died.

