Walter White lookalike wanted for probation violation, meth possession

(WHDH) — Authorities are on the hunt for a man who closely resembles Walter White from the hit AMC show “Breaking Bad” after he allegedly violated terms of probation.

Police in Galesburg, Illinois, say they have issued an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Todd W. Barrick Jr. on a charge of methamphetamine possession.

The Galesburg Police Department shared Barrick’s mugshot on Facebook, quickly catching the eye of commenters who likened him to Bryan Cranston’s infamous character in Breaking Bad.

“Well, I guess we have a spoiler for the Breaking Bad movie,” one commenter wrote.

Barrick’s bald head, glasses, goatee, and facial features are almost identical to White.

In the show, Cranston played a chemistry teacher who found himself mass-producing methamphetamine after being diagnosed with cancer.

Anyone with information on Barrick’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 309-343-9151.

