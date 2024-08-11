WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham family is still sifting through the damage after a fast-moving fire raced through their home last month and left three firefighters injured.

The fire on Greenwood Lane resulted in heavy flames shooting out of the side of the home and now the family is giving 7NEWS an exclusive look at the damage it left behind.

Mark Lasoff said he and his son were home when the fire broke out. His son, Oliver, who was sleeping at the time, credits Mark with alerting him to the flames before they consumed the rear of the structure.

He said he ran to get a fire extinguisher in the hopes of putting out the flames but soon realized that he needed to prioritize getting his son out of the home before the flames spread.

“Another 30 seconds it would’ve started coming to where we were and he wouldn’t have been able to get out,” he said. “If I didn’t see it on the cameras, it could’ve gone sideways. Anything could’ve happened.”

Three firefighters who were injured while fighting the blaze were released from the hospital that day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

