WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham man was arrested and is charged with manslaughter following a fit of road rage.

Timothy Scalisi, 31, appeared in court on Monday.

“Mr. Scalisi had experience as a college and high school wrestler; he’s also trained in the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he used that experience to lift another person off the ground and throw him,” Mary O’Neill, prosecutor, said.

On May 27, prosecutors say Scalisi was driving his mom’s white Hyundai in Waltham. Police say Scalisi was blocking the entrance to Woodside’s Service Station as 23-year-old Nicholas Dagostino was trying to pull his box truck in there.

“He beeped his horn at the person in front of him, and the person in front of him, for whatever reason, he just lost it,” Betsy Bailey said, of Woodside’s Service Station.

Investigators say both drivers got out, exchanged words, and then a fight broke out. Dagostino suffered a brain bleed and died days later.

Scalisi’s attorney said his client was trying to defend himself.

“He picked him up, and he put him down right, and then he left the area. He didn’t punch him. Kick him, no dangerous weapon involved. I think he’s been overcharged in this case,” Arthur Kelly, defense attorney.

Police are still asking the public for potential video evidence or anyone who can provide a witness account.

“If you were in that area and have a dash cam, onboard vehicle camera, or other recording device, we ask you to recite any footage from that time frame,” Waltham police chief Kevin O’Connell said.

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