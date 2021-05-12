Waltham man has plans for a condo on the beach after $1M Mass. lottery win

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Waltham man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game.

Martin Mackenzie said he enjoys playing “Ultimate Millions” and was very happy that he won on that particular game. He chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to purchase a condo on the beach with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Kev’s Kwik Market on Main Street in Waltham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

