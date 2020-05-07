Waltham nonprofit handing out free groceries to families in need

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham-based nonprofit is teaming up with the Greater Boston Food Bank to hand out free groceries on Thursday to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthy Waltham will be providing the public with bags of fresh food and pantry staples beginning at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish on School Street.

At a previous food pantry event, more than 900 people waited in a line that stretched four blocks.

Healthy Waltham has distributed nearly 9,000 bags of food to 2,200 Waltham-area families in the past month.

“We are proud to be able to serve so many – but the numbers indicate that many in our community are experiencing great hardship, including food insecurity,” says Myriam Michel, Healthy Waltham’s Executive Director.” The dramatic increase in demand for our service can only be met with the support of generous sponsors and donors. We ask that those who are able contact Healthy Waltham to discuss how they can contribute to urgent need.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)