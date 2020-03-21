Waltham opens drive-thru coronavirus testing site

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A new coronavirus testing site in Waltham is letting people drive up for care.

AFC Urgent Care opened the testing tent for people who have been pre-screened and qualify for coronavirus testing.

“We are trying to test the sickest patients out there who are not in the hospital … those who are symptomatic,” said Dave Adams of AFC Urgent Care. “It’s the right thing to do for the community. The more testing we can do … the more ability we are going to have to control community spread.”

