Waltham police ask for help in search for missing man

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing on Thursday, officials said.

Robert McCollum, 22, was reported missing from Lake Street around 4:30 p.m.

He is described as a 6-foot tall white man with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and jeans.

He likely left on foot, possibly toward Lexington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

