WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police have located a missing man who had not been seen since last week.

William MacDonald, 67, reported missing after last being seen on July 14, according to the Waltham Police Department.

He was safely located on Monday.

MacDonald was headed towards the Santander Bank on Trapelo Rd, where we have confirmed he made a transaction (exact time unknown). He has not been seen or heard from since. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600. pic.twitter.com/vDnb3zXX4W — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) July 19, 2021

