WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham police officer was injured Thursday morning after accidentally discharging their department-issued firearm.

The accidental discharge, which occurred outside of an address on School Street around 7:20 a.m., left the officer with a non-life-threatening injury.

The officer’s name has not been released.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police say the incident is being treated as a personnel matter and the department will not be issuing further comment.

