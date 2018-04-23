Waltham police release surveillance images of man wanted for questioning

Waltham police are asking for help identifying this man, who is wanted in connection with several incidents in the area of Prospect and Russell streets. Courtesy Waltham Police Department.

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Waltham police released surveillance images Monday of a man they’d like to speak to regarding several incidents in the area of Prospect and Russell streets.

The man was last seen wearing white headphones, gray sweatpants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3558.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=waltham%20ma%20police%20department

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)