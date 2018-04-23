Waltham police release surveillance images of man wanted for questioning

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Waltham police released surveillance images Monday of a man they’d like to speak to regarding several incidents in the area of Prospect and Russell streets.
The man was last seen wearing white headphones, gray sweatpants, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information about the man is urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3558.
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=waltham%20ma%20police%20department
