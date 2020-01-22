Waltham police searching for young woman who has been missing since December

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help tracking down a young woman who has been missing since December, officials said.

Milcia Ovalle-Chonay, 19, was last seen on Dec. 3, 2019, according to the Waltham Police Department. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Ovalle-Chonay is said to have spoken with a relative about two weeks ago.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Ovalle-Chonay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waltham police detectives at 781-314-3550.

