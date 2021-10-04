WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A vacant store in Waltham will have to be torn down after its roof collapsed on Monday morning.

The roof at the old Aisle 9 store on Moody Street caved in around 9 a.m.

Part of the roadway has been closed to allow for emergency demolition.

“The front wall is bowing out now, so that’s a problem,” Waltham Fire Chief Tom MacInnis said. “We don’t want that wall falling down. That’s why we have to close it down to traffic and pedestrian traffic.”

Video from the scene showed debris and shards of glass scattered all over the sidewalk outside of the store, which has been vacant for about a decade.

There were no reported injuries.

The building could be torn down as early as Tuesday, according to the property owner.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

WALTHAM: Along Moody Street part of road being shutdown after fire chief says collapse is causing threat to traffic/pedestrians. Building is vacant. Broken window out front signaled issue. Emergency demo will happen @7News pic.twitter.com/IQcKwBnAYZ — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) October 4, 2021

