Wareham Cumberland Farms worker charged with stealing $3K worth of lottery tickets

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of lottery tickets from the Wareham Cumberland Farms where he worked is now facing a larceny charge, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an employee stealing lottery tickets from the Cumberland Farms on Depot Street spoke with a manager who said an employee had stolen about $3,400 worth of lottery tickets over the last four weeks, according to Wareham police.

Matthew Christianson, 28, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)