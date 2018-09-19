Wareham police: Girl who ran away from group home found

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A girl who ran away from a group home Wednesday has been found, Wareham police said.

Lily was described as a 5-foot-tall white girl who weighs 85 pounds and has long, dark curly hair.

She had last been seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police said Lily has no known friends in the area and was not familiar with the area as she just moved from Texas.

