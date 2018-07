A Wareham woman is facing a shoplifting charge after police say she was caught stealing from a local Family Dollar store.

Officers responding to a reported shoplifter at the Family Dollar on Marion Road about 7:30 p.m. Thursday arrested Angela Thibodeau, 29, after locating her in the parking lot of Brown’s Package Store, according to a press release issued Friday.

Thibodeau was expected to be arraigned on a shoplifting charge Friday in Wareham District Court.