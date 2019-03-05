Wareham police searching for armed robbery suspect

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Wareham liquor store at gunpoint on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Pepin’s Liquors on Cranberry Highway about 9:37 p.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man had just entered the store with a firearm and demanded that a drawstring bag be filled with money, according to Wareham police.

The suspect is described as a black, heavyset man with brown eyes who was 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing black sneakers, black gloves, a large blue puffy winter coat, and a blue handkerchief over part of his face.

Police say the suspect fled on foot with a second person down Cranberry Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wareham police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)