Wareham police searching for girl who ran away from group home

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are searching for a girl who ran away from a group home on Wednesday.

Lily is being described as a 5-foot-tall white girl who weighs 85 pounds and has long, dark curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police say Lily has no known friends in the area and is not familiar with the area as she just moved from Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-295-1212.

