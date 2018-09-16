Wareham woman accused of picking up kids at school drunk

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham woman and her teenage passenger were arrested Friday afternoon after police say the woman tried to pick up her children from school while driving drunk.

Employees at Wareham High School called police shortly after school let out to report that Jennifer Keaton, 47, had arrived to pick up her children while intoxicated, according to Wareham police.

Although staffers tried to keep her in the parking lot, Keaton managed to drive off with her children in the car.

Shortly after, police spotted Keaton’s vehicle on Marion Road and pulled her over.

After asking Keaton to perform a series of field sobriety tests, a 17-year-old girl got out of the car and began swearing and making obscene gestures at oncoming traffic, according to police.

The teen is also accused of swinging her arms and struggling with the two officers, leaving one with a knee injury.

Keaton was arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.

The teen, whose name was not released because of her age, was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Keaton is expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

