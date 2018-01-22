Wareham woman killed in New Bedford stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a stabbing that led to the death of a Wareham woman.

New Bedford Police and State Troopers are on scene following an incident early Monday morning at 387 Ashley Boulevard.

According to officials, a woman was screaming and bleeding outside the residence at around 1:19 a.m.

That woman was later identified as Chantel Bruno, 34 of Wareham. She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The district attorney’s office is also investigating the incident.

