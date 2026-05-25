Happy Monday! While the start to your Memorial Day didn’t exactly go the way we wanted…we did have the sun pop out this afternoon which helped to warm us up! We’ll get even warmer in the coming days.

Tuesday looks amazing! It’ll be a bit cooler to start in the low 50s, but filtered sunshine will allow a big warm-up to the low 80s.

Wednesday looks even warmer. The day starts off in the low 60s but will quickly warm into the upper 80s! Skies are expected to stay partly sunny with a chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.

We cool back down on Thursday but technically it’s back toward what’s more normal for this time of year. Thursday we could see some spotty showers in the afternoon with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s. Friday: chance of showers and upper 60s.

Saturday looks cloudier with a few showers possible and in the upper 60s again. Sunday: partly sunny near 70 degrees. We get another chance for showers next Monday with highs in the low 70s. Stay tuned!