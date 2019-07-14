Warren police searching for truck after doors stolen off department Humvee

WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Warren police are searching for a white pickup truck after the doors were stolen off of the department’s Humvee on Friday, officials said.

Officers who noticed the doors missing reviewed security footage and noticed a white pickup truck parking behind the vehicle at 4:50 a.m., followed by movement near the police vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Warren police.

