Warren to hold town hall meeting in Boston’s Roxbury

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is holding a town hall in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Saturday morning’s event will be the Democrat’s 37th meeting with constituents using the town hall format since President Donald Trump took office.

Organizers say she’ll take questions from voters and discuss her legislative priorities.

The event starts at 11:15 a.m. at Roxbury’s town hall.

Warren, a frequent critic of Trump, is running for re-election in November against Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who served as co-chairman of Trump’s 2016 campaign in Massachusetts.

Warren says she’ll decide after the Nov. 6 midterm elections whether to take on Trump in 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)