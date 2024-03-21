WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Warwick, Rhode Island that left a man and a small child dead, officials said.

Warwick police officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance on Frawley Street around 8:30 a.m. learned that a child had been shot and the shooter was still inside, according to police.

Officers who gained entry to the home found a small child and a man dead. The man had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

In a statement, police wrote, “While detectives continue to piece together the events leading up to this horrific crime, the members of the Warwick Police Department send our deepest condolences to the family members and those affected by this senseless and unimaginable act. As a community, we are saddened by the events that occurred today.”

No additional information was immediately available.

