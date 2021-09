WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three bears were caught taking a dip in a Westfield family’s pool.

With the heat making a comeback on Wednesday, it is no wonder the bears needed to cool down.

The inflatable pool was not the only backyard amenity the bears took advantage of — one can be seen climbing up the children’s slide and then slipping back down.

