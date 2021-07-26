PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five dolphins that were rescued after becoming stranded in Massachusetts on Monday morning are being released into the water off Provincetown.

A mother and calf were found stranded in Brewster, the calf did not survive, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Seven other dolphins were found stranded off Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet – two swam off and one died.

Five dolphins were loaded into the organization’s mobile rescue vehicle and released off Provincetown.

