WATCH: Attleboro police release new surveillance video as search continues for carjacking suspect

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police released new surveillance footage Monday as they continue their search for a man accused of stealing a car with an elderly woman in the back seat last week.

Police say a woman in her 70s was sitting in the back seat of a running SUV after her family members went inside the Shell Station off of Interstate 95 when an unidentified man jumped into the Mazda and took off.

The driver pulled over in a nearby neighborhood, dragged the woman out of the car, and sped away.

She was treated and released from a local hospital and the car was found in Providence, Rhode Island.

The incident remains under investigation.

