The crew of a local auto glass company recently had an unusual encounter when a bear showed up to their job site and stole one of their lunches before running off into the woods.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Sunapee, New Hampshire. Two family members later spoke with 7NEWS about the encounter.

“I thought that they were playing a joke on me of a man in a bear suit in the truck,” said Melinda Scott.

Scott watched Wednesday’s bear encounter through a FaceTime call while her son-in-law, who works for American Plate Glass, experienced it all first hand.

“I see something move out the corner of my eye and I turn and it was a bear nonchalantly just having lunch in the front seat of the truck,” said Curtis Fidler.

Fidler said he was startled by the sighting and “kind of jumped back a bit.”

Speaking this week, Scott said she believes this was not the average bear. Rather, she said this unexpected moment meant much more to her, nine months after her husband passed away.

“He would sit in the passenger seat by the window with his arm out just like that bear, only he would be eating sunflower seeds,” she said. “At one point, that bear turns its head and looks and I see Douglas, that’s the spirit of Douglas.”

It wasn’t long before the bear finished all the snacks available, hopped back out of the truck and went on his way.

As for the work crew who witnessed the moment, Scott said it’s something they’ll be talking about for years to come.

“It’s such a good human interest story and just a good encounter with a bear instead of bear destruction,” Scott said. “There is not a single scratch on the box truck. He did no damage. He just had lunch and took a nap.”

This bear sighting was far from the first in New England in recent days. Rather, experts say more sightings are expected since the bears’ mating season is ongoing.

