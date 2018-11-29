WATCH: Busy beavers stroll the aisles of Fitchburg convenience store

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Employees at a convenience store in Fitchburg got quite the shock on Thursday when a couple of unexpected furry visitors made their way into the business.

It was a typical day at the Cumberland Farms when two beavers apparently took a break from building their dam to take part in an afternoon adventure.

During the surprise visit, which was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras, the beavers can be seen strolling into the shop through the front sliding door and making their way through the store like a couple of regulars.

After posing for pictures for employees, both of the animals safely left the store and headed back home.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)