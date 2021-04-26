WATCH: Car slams through Framingham autobody shop

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance cameras rolled as a black Subaru came crashing through the front windows of a store in Framingham on Sunday.

The video shows the moment that the teenage driver sent their car barreling into the Napa Auto Parts location on Irving Street sending products flying and shelves tumbling down.

The owner of the store said thankfully, no one was hurt, but he was forced to shut down the retail side of his store while clean up gets underway.

The Framingham fire chief said crews were able to secure the place and there is no structural damage.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)