BOSTON (WHDH) - From TD Garden to the Hynes Convention Center an estimated one million people crowded the streets of Boston Friday to celebrate the NBA champion Celtics at their rolling rally duck boat parade.

The party continued as the parade arrived in Copley Square, where crowds of fans stretched nearly as far as the eye could see.

With confetti in the air, the crowd chanted “Joe!” as second-year Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla passed in a Boston Duck Tours duck.

Al Horford waved to fans while wearing a cowboy hat and caught basketballs thrown from fans seeking autographs.

Music played in the crowd as the ducks passed through.

Friday’s procession was Boston’s 13th duck boat parade since the Patriots first boarded the ducks in 2002 after their first Super Bowl win.

Far from a first-time occurrence, this celebration was still the first such parade in five years and the first for the Celtics since 2008.

The parade ended shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of the Hynes Convention Center and players were soon spotted making their way back to TD Garden, still waving to fans who lingered along the parade route.

