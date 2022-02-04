(WHDH) — A deputy’s quick actions helped save a dog from a burning vehicle in Douglas County, Colorado last month.

Body camera video shared Thursday by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Michael Gregorek running over to an SUV as smoke poured out of it on Jan. 22.

A person in distressed can be heard yelling “There’s a dog in the car,” prompting Gregorek to break the vehicle’s windows.

The dog eventually popped its head out from where the back windshield once was and Gregorek pulled the pup out.

The dog was soon seen sprinting through the snowy yard and wagging its tail.

A neighbor who is also a veterinarian checked out the dog and Gregorek says the pup is doing well.

“I would’ve done, you know, the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog, cat,” Gregorek said. “A life is a life and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that.”

The sheriff’s department took to Facebook to write that this was a “phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all.”

