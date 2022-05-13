BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man in his 60s was sent flying to the curb when he was hit by an SUV in a hit-and-run, and the driver is yet to be identified.

The man was getting out of his car and attempting to cross the street when he was hit by the speeding car. Surveillance footage shows the car flying down Bennington Street, hitting the man shortly before midnight Thursday, and driving off.

A man who works with the victim and knows him well said the victim, a father to a daughter, is fighting for his life in the hospital with “massive head injuries,” he said.

“He’s as bad as you can get and still be alive, put it that way,” he added.

Area residents said they’re on edge knowing that this happened in their community, and can’t believe that a driver would speed off after hitting someone.

The Boston Police Department is still looking for the driver, and asked anyone with information on the incident to call them.

