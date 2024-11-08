WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn fire shared a video on their social media channels Thursday showing the moment an explosion sparked a large fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters weere dispatched to Park Drive just after 3 a.m. Wednesday night.

“Upon arrival crews found heavy fire involving two cars, trees, with extension to the houses and the power lines,” Woburn fire said in a statement. “There was an explosion causing rapid fire growth due to multiple propane tanks and a barrel containing an unknown substance being stored in the area where the fire originated.”

Officials said the fire caught on surrounding trees and burned through a secondary wire, causing live wires to drop on top of one of the fire engines on scene.

No injuries were reported, and crews were able to extinguish it before it spread further.

