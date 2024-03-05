BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton High School teacher was injured Monday in a fight between students that was caught on camera as the district grapples with how to address security and violence at the high school.

The video, recorded by another teacher, shows the injury occur as the victim attempted to break up the fight, according to Brockton Public Schools.

In a statement, the district said the teacher was evaluated by the school nurse “…after suffering an injury resulting from a physical altercation between students. The students will face discipline in accordance with district policy and procedures.”

The fight comes after members of the school committee asked for the governor to send the National Guard to the high school to help make it a safe learning environment for students. That idea was not endorsed by the mayor and eventually shot down by the governor’s office.

School officials have not provided an update on the teacher’s condition but do say Brockton police are investigating.

