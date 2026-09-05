AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn fire lieutenant is being praised for springing into action and driving a burning fire truck away from a gas station on Friday night.

Shocking surveillance video shows the moment when Engine 4 caught fire around 7 p.m. at the Shell Station on Washington Street after a fuel line let go and sparked a fire in the engine compartments, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

That’s when officials say the lieutenant jumped into the driver’s seat and pulled the truck out from under the canopy and away from the building.

Auburnmassfire · Original audio

Last night just before 7:00 p.m. while fueling at the Shell station on Washington St. our Engine 4 caught fire when a fuel line on the truck let go causing a significant fire in the engine compartment.

“The security video shows when he jumped out of the truck, fire followed him out of the cab,” the department said in a statement. “The other three members of the crew grabbed fire extinguishers from the gas station and extinguished the fire, as well as removing equipment from inside the cab of the truck.”

The statement continued, “The crew did a great job preventing damage to the pumps, the building, and our own equipment. One minor injury was sustained, but the member has been treated and will be OK.”

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