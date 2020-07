(WHDH) — A great white shark was caught on camera swimming close to the shore of Plum Island.

The person who shot the video says the shark was confirmed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Numerous shark sightings have been recorded off the coast of Massachusetts this season, mainly off the coast of Cape Cod.

