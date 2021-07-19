UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A close call that sent an Uxbridge family scrambling indoors over the weekend was caught on a surveillance camera.

Kris and Laura Buckman were sitting on their back porch with their young son Axel when a lightning bolt struck their neighbor’s yard about 30 yards away.

“It takes your breath away,” Kris said. “You could feel the air move and my ears were ringing, just kinda…You wanna run as fast as you can.”

The jolting bolt sent the family scrambling to get back inside.

“We were so shaken up. Our hearts were pounding. Our adrenaline was racing,” Lauren said.

The toddler was not phased and all were able to get back inside safely.

“He stopped crying immediately when we got in the house and asked to watch a tv show,” she said.

The family says they are just grateful no one was seriously hurt.

“We were in shock,” said. “It just sucks the breath out of your lungs. It was wild.”