A mother and her young child are recovering after both were struck by a city of Malden employee on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Summer and Maple streets around 7 p.m., when a woman and her 4-year-old son were hit by a driver operating a pickup truck owned by the city.

Video shared with 7NEWS captured the moment the crash happened, showing the two pedestrians approach the truck as it appeared to wait in the exit of a parking garage as traffic passed by.

Both mother and child had been walking on the sidewalk and were making their way toward the vehicle when the driver began to pull forward, striking the two.

The footage also captured good Samaritans rush to help out before emergency responders arrived. Both the woman and the 4-year-old were taken to Mass General Hospital for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the city employee who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene, and had been cooperating with investigators.

As of Thursday night, police said no charges had been filed in connection with the incident. City officials had no comment on the status of the employee behind the wheel of the truck