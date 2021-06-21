SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are turning to the public for help after a road rage encounter turned into a shots fired incident on Saturday night.

Police released video Monday that they say shows the moment a passenger in a gray Toyota opened fire on a dark-colored Mercedes on Mystic Avenue in the area of North and Temple streets around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-625-1600 ext. 7235.

On Sat, 6/19 appx 7PM on Mystic Ave (North)/Temple St at traffic light intersection. PSGR of a silver/gray Toyota points black handgun out the driver window & shoots dark Mercedes. Anyone w/ info about this incident, contact SPD 617-625-1600 Ext. 7235 pic.twitter.com/hfAornrYlf — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) June 21, 2021

