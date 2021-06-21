SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are turning to the public for help after a road rage encounter turned into a shots fired incident on Saturday night.
Police released video Monday that they say shows the moment a passenger in a gray Toyota opened fire on a dark-colored Mercedes on Mystic Avenue in the area of North and Temple streets around 7 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-625-1600 ext. 7235.
