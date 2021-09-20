EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A racecar driver from New Jersey spoke to 7NEWS Monday about a chaotic crash at a race track in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Joey Bailey’s helmet camera captured the scary moment when he says the gas pedal got stuck on the floor of the car at a Northeastern Midget Racing Association race at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

The car then veered off the track and went airborne before finally crashing into some trees.

“At that point, I pretty much knew I was along for the ride,” he said. “Then, once I left the track, I realized there were no walls around. So, it was one of those moments where — just hang on and hopefully, I don’t end up anywhere where it hurts too much.”

The vehicle was heavily damaged and Bailey had to be helped out of the car. Thankfully he was not injured badly and declined to go to the hospital.

Bailey said he still feels sore but plans to take part in another race next weekend.

