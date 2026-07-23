BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash inside the Ted Williams Tunnel on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike impacted travel times Thursday morning.

Surveillance video from just before 6 a.m. inside the two-lane part of the tunnel prior to Logan Airport showed the car lose control, scrape against the concrete wall, and slide upside down across the length of the roadway, narrowly hitting other cars. Sparks flew as the vehicle came to a stop on its roof, blocking both lanes.

“It’s already a tight squeeze, you know, it’s a narrow, two-lane road. You should be driving nice, easy, headlights on,” one driver said. “Luckily it wasn’t an explosion or fire or anything, it’s nuts.”

Traffic backed up in the tunnel following the crash, which fully stopped traffic, causing delays of more than an hour Thursday morning.Traffic was backed up for miles until the car was eventually towed away.

The driver of the car that rolled over was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

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