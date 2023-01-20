BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint.

The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon.

Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip the cash register off of the counter before fleeing the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)