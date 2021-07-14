SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) -

Shocking surveillance video captured the moment a 5-year-old girl was struck and injured by a suspected intoxicated driver who barreled into her home in Salem, New Hampshire over the weekend.

The chilling video shows a carefree Julianna Tutrone walking around her home on Silver Brook Road moments before 37-year-old Scott Dowd slammed through the front section of the house, showering the young girl in debris and knocking out power.

“I heard a loud smash and I got up…I saw glass shoot across our foyer,” Julianna’s father, Joe Tutrone recalled. “I couldn’t even see her. She was on the ground and covered in two-by-fours, sheet rock, and everything else. I took it all off of her, I picked her up, and I was horrified by what I saw.”

Joe says his 8-year-old son was also in the house at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

“I said, ‘Dominque, what the heck did you do?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know, daddy. The house blew up and Julianna’s dead,” Joe added.

Joe rushed outside with his daughter in his arms and found a good Samaritan who helped stop her bleeding.

Dowd was trapped inside the car and had to be removed through the windshield, police said.

Julianna and Dowd were transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

Dowd was released several hours later but Julianna was taken to a Boston hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Dowd was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault — victim under 13 with serious bodily injury, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury, and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Julianna has since been released from the hospital but she has no memory of the incident.

“I can’t give her the big, giant hug that I want to give her because she is very sore,” Joe said. “I’m sure I will be able to do that soon enough and I look forward to that.”

Dowd is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.

The crash remains under investigation.

